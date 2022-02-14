Ragin Cajun Basketball continues to struggle as the last four games of the season remain on the schedule.

Those four games along with the Sun Belt Tournament provide ample time to make a run toward the postseason.

But, the up and down play of the Cajuns has many outsiders wondering if UL Coach Bob Marlin feels the pressure to win. And if that pressure has manifested itself in criticism from outsiders.

Coach Marlin addressed such talk at his weekly news conference on Monday.

He says, “I can’t control that you know I don’t worry about it. I haven’t heard any noise. One assistant said something one time but I don’t know. I know what our guys do every day and practice. I know what we’ve done. I think we’ve done a really good job with this team and there’s a couple reasons why we’re struggling and I think it’s obvious but you know people can point the finger and say anything they want. I’m the coach of this team I’m responsible and we haven’t been getting it done.””

The Cajuns next play ULM in Monroe, on Thursday night.