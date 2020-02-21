Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Opportunity ahead as Cajuns softball gears up for daunting road trip

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Ragin’ Cajun softball team leaves for Birmingham on Thursday after splitting two games with No. 7 LSU over the weekend.

Next up at the UAB Blazer Classic, Louisiana will face big road tests against No. 8 Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

Head Coach Gerry Glasco sees the daunting schedule as a welcomed opportunity.

“The more we play these big teams and tough schedule, it’s just gonna give us an opportunity to get back to the Sun Belt, and work the last 30-45 days of the season,” Glasco says. “We can work on things that we’ve learned. We can work on cleaning up things where we’re vulnerable.”

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball, ranked as high as No. 9 in the national polls, competes on the road for an entire weekend for the first time in the 2020 season, participating in the UAB Blazer Classic at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Ala.
 
During the weekend event, the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to face nationally ranked Oklahoma State and Ole Miss twice each.
 
No. 9 Louisiana (7-2) opens play in the Blazer Classic on Friday, Feb. 21 with matchups against No. 8 OSU (6-3) at 12:30 p.m. and host-UAB (8-3) at 5:30 p.m.
 
A doubleheader with OSU and Ole Miss (2-8), beginning at 10 a.m., follows on Saturday, Feb. 22, then the Ragin’ Cajuns wrap up their stay in Birmingham on Sunday, Feb. 23 with an 11 a.m. matchup against Ole Miss.
 
The Ragin’ Cajuns are in the midst of a stretch – that began with last weekend’s home-and-home against No. 7 Louisiana State – in which the squad plays 11 games against Power 5 teams that were all preseason ranked, and all appeared in the 2019 NCAA Super Regionals.
 
Louisiana is currently 1-1 is this key phase of its pre-conference schedule after splitting the two games with Louisiana State last weekend, claiming a 2-1 win at Lamson Park on Saturday before being edged 4-3 in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
 
It’s the first-ever visit to UAB’s Mary Bowers Field for the Ragin’ Cajuns. It’s also the last tournament setting of the non-conference portion of the schedule, as in the final weekend of non-conference action the squad faces Florida in a three-game series.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

44°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
36°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar