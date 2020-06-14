OCS quarterback Hunter Herring commits to Cajuns

Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring announced his verbal commitment to Louisiana football on Friday.

The 6’4 incoming senior threw for 1,794 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

He also ran for 1,123 yards and 25 TDs.

He was originally committed to ULM to play baseball, but once the Cajuns offered him he couldn’t refuse.

“I took my visit down there before all this COVID stuff had shut everything down and just the feeling I got when I was down there from all the coaches, it’s a big family down there,” Herring says. “I love the way all the quarterbacks approached me after practice and just talked. I think Coach Napier is doing a good job. Not only is he coaching them, but he’s making them be better people. That was a big thing for me. UL’s on the rise right now. They’re doing a really good job with recruiting and obviously they had a record-setting year last year.”