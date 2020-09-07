No fans at Iowa State for season opener with Cajuns

UL travels to Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday in an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Just like everything else in 2020, this season opener will look a bit different. The Cyclones have announced no fans are allowed in the stands when they hose the Cajuns.

But the team says over 61,000 empty seats in a stadium with no fans will not be much of a challenge when it comes to creating momentum.

“With those guys in our locker room, I don’t think there’s going to be any problem,” junior running back T.J. Wisham says. “We were joking about it today. I’ve always said it. Our locker room is special. Our locker room is different. We might not need thousands of fans. We would definitely love to have them, but even at practice we have juice. We get going. So with no fans, just expect more activity on the sidelines.”

“It’s definitely going to be something that we all have to adjust to, but at the same time I feel like communication is going to be that much easier in a way,” junior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux says.

“To me, there’s always like a silence,” senior quarterback Levi Lewis says. “I always go out there before a game when there’s nobody in the stands. Even when game time comes, there’s fans in the stands but I always know that feeling when there wasn’t no fans out there. I feel like personally everybody can feel like it’s a scrimmage but it’s a real life game you know.”