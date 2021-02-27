No. 7 Louisiana softball splits day trip to Baton Rouge

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – No. 7 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball split a pair of contests with ranked foes on Saturday at Tiger Park using an early outburst to race past No. 8 Oklahoma State 7-1 then pushing No. 11 Louisiana State until the very end in a 3-2 battle.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-2) wasted little time in jumping in front of the Cowgirls (12-1) using patience at the plate to draw a pair of walks which set the stage for an RBI double from Julie Rawls and two-run single from Justice Milz that put the squad on track for a 4-0 edge after one complete inning.
Summer Ellyson (5.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K) took the lead and ran with it, holding the Cowgirls in check the entire afternoon. Ellyson carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and wasn’t broken until OSU led off the frame with an infield single.
Louisiana handed OSU its first loss in the past 24 outings dating back to 2020 and the squad’s lowest offensive output of the 2021 season.
In a rematch of the opening game of the LSU Crossover event at Lamson Park on Thursday, Kandra Lamb shined in the circle for the Ragin’ Cajuns scattering four hits and yielding only one run over 3-1/3 innings pitched.
Lamb matched scoreless frames with Shelbi Sunseri in the circle until a Taylor Pleasants RBI single in the third inning gave Louisiana State a 1-0 lead.
Louisiana answered quickly in the fourth inning with RBI singles from Milz and Bailey Curry for a 2-1 edge. The Tigers (9-5) responded in their half of the inning with a Georgia Clark solo home run.
The game remained a 2-all stalemate between Ellyson and Maribeth Gorsuch until an errant throw with two outs in the bottom of the sixth led to the game-winning tally for Louisiana State.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Ragin’ Cajuns which began with a doubleheader sweep of Buffalo on Friday at Lamson Park.
UP NEXT
Louisiana and Oklahoma State once more on Sunday, Feb. 28 in an 11 a.m. matinee at Lamson Park, bringing an end to a week-long stretch of eight games over six days for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
No. 7 Louisiana softball splits day trip to Baton Rouge
(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – No. 7 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball split a pair of contests with ranked foes on Saturday at Tiger Park using an early outburst to race past No. 8 Oklahoma State 7-1 then pushing No. 11 Louisiana State until the very end in a 3-2 battle.