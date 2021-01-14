Nine seniors returning for UL football

The Ragin’ Cajuns officially turned the page on the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Coach Billy Napier reflected for a moment on the 2020 season, thanking all who had a hand in the Cajuns finishing 15th in the country.

With the COVID-19 issues in 2020, the NCAA allowed all athletes to get an extra year.

Napier says nine seniors will return. That includes senior Levi Lewis, wideout Jalen Williams, and linebacker Ferrod Gardner.

The others are placekicker Nate Snyder and guard Ken Marks. On the defensive side of the ball, tackles Tayland Humphrey, Blair Brooks, Cameron Solomon, and defensive end Chauncey Manac.

“Those are some of the biggest recruits we signed this year truth be known,” Napier says. “We’re pleased with the group that we’ve got coming back. It’s a unique group but one that I think will bring good leadership to our 2021 team for sure.”