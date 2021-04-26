New UL volleyball coach puts emphasis on energy, communication and family

TUSCALOOSA, Al. – No. 5 Alabama was the first to take advantage of early scoring opportunities on Sunday at Rhoads Stadium and it proved to be the difference in a 5-1 win over No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball.

With two runners in scoring position in the second inning of a scoreless game, Elissa Brown put an infield single in play that led to two runs crossing the plate for a 2-0 lead. An inning later, with two outs, it was Savannah Woodard who was able to drive an inside the park home run into right field to increase the lead to 4-1 right after the Ragin' Cajuns got on the board.

Those two-run scoring frames allowed Alabama (36-7) to be the first to capture the momentum in the contest, and the home team wouldn't relinquish it.

Earlier in the contest, Louisiana (35-9) saw its first two batters of both the first and second inning reach base with a chance to take control, but was unable to push across a run leaving the door open for the Crimson Tide.

The Ragin' Cajuns battled back after the events that unfolded on Brown's second-inning single. In the third inning a Kendall Talley double set the stage for a Julie Rawls sacrifice fly that trimmed the lead to 2-1.

A heads-up defensive play following the catch of Rawls' fly ball led to the third out and took away the chance for the Ragin' Cajuns to get more. Any momentum gained by the visitors was quickly taken back with Woodard's two-out heroics in the bottom half of the frame.

The Crimson Tide sealed the triumph in the fourth inning when yet another heads-up defensive play shut down a potential two-out rally. The hosts picked up an unearned run in their half of the inning, then turned to Montana Fouts for three consecutive scoreless innings to close out the contest.

Despite the defeat, Kandra Lamb pitched effectively against the Top 5-ranked Crimson Tide. In 5-1/3 innings of work, Lamb scattered four base hits, surrendered just three earned runs, and kept the top of the batting order hitless.

Adding in Saturday's 5-3 win, that was aided by a four-run first inning, Alabama was able to complete the two-game sweep of the nationally ranked weekend matchup.

UP NEXTNo. 13 Louisiana starts the final stretch of Sun Belt Conference play and plays its final road games of the regular season Saturday-Sunday, May 1-2 in Conway, S.C., against Coastal Carolina.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Chanticleers are scheduled to play a 12 p.m. (CDT) doubleheader on Saturday and an 11 a.m. (CDT) single game on Sunday at St. John Stadium on the CCU campus.