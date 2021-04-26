New UL volleyball coach puts emphasis on energy, communication and family

Cajuns volleyball has their new head coach – it’s Kristi Gray.
She is the 13th head coach in school history.
Gray’s team last season at Odessa College finished sixth in the NJCAA volleyball championships. Her record includes an outstanding 125-37 overall record.
She’s excited about the Louisiana volleyball program’s outlook.
“It’s very encouraging for me, knowing where this program has been,” Gray says. “It’s important for me to come in and sit down with the kids one on one, and discuss with them what’s important to them, what their needs are and where their vision is moving forward, and let them know where my is. I do think this is a program and a university that is in a great position to go win. They have a great track record of it.”