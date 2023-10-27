LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) —Ahead of tomorrow’s road conference game against the South Alabama Cougars, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns recently released a hype video highlighting what to expect for the game.

The motto this week for the Cajuns is to “Fight the Next Fight” – a fitting representation of what exactly needs to happen.

“We are going to take the next step,” Louisiana Coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We are going to fight. We are going to come out the corner, and we are going to fight again.”

For every game, the athletics production team at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette portrays the message the Cajuns are backing behind to prepare for battle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Fight the Next Fight” delivers the message of continuing to moving forward no matter what happens. Highlighting this year’s previous games of what this team is capable of, the video provides a message of what players, the coaching staff and the fans are rooting for.

“We are all in for the Cajuns,” Desormeaux said. “We are all in for each other. We are all in for four quarters.”

Tomorrow’s game against South Alabama begins at 4 p.m. in Mobile.