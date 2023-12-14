NEW ORLEANS – (Dec. 13, 2022) – The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns donated their time today during the annual Day of Service ahead of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Day of Service allows coaches, players and staff to spend time together giving back to the community ahead of their big matchup at several locations throughout the city.

“These upstanding young adults and their leaders have such vigor to be great and to do great things – the Day of Service is an essential part of that,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau. “Bowl athletes have already shown tremendous skill on the field – we like to see the impacts they can have on the community, too. The R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee and the participating organizations are grateful to host this day year after year.”

Two spotlight organizations the teams volunteered with this year are the Special Olympics of Louisiana and the Pontchartrain Conservancy. During the Day of Service, athletes from the University of Louisiana participated in a punt, pass and kick session with the Special Olympics of Louisiana at the Saints practice facility, while athletes from Jacksonville State cleaned up the shores of Lake Pontchartrain with the Pontchartrain Conservancy. Players also volunteered with ArcGNO, Ochsner Health System, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Now in its 23rd year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events continue to grow and create significant impact in the Greater New Orleans region, generating an estimated economic impact in excess of $20 million annually.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns accepted invitations to compete in the 23rd Annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 16 at the Caesars Superdome. The game will kick off at 1:15 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio. For tickets and more information on the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, visit www.neworleansbowl.org

About R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Organized in 2001, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is managed by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, established in 1988, and whose mission is to attract, manage and promote sporting events to the Greater New Orleans area for the purposes of economic impact. Visit www.neworleansbowl.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @NewOrleansBowl.

About the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit 501(c) (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 34-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $40 million public investment into more than $3 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.