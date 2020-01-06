New KLFY reporter Jacques Boudreaux catches up with the Cajuns at bowling

The official LendingTree Bowl press conference happened Sunday afternoon at the USS Alabama Battleship. That means game time is almost here. Just one day away for the Ragin' Cajuns. They’ve been waiting to compete against another team for about 30 days.

In that 30 days of waiting, the Cajuns have had more time to prepare and also relax. Most importantly, they’ve had more time to get healthy.

The time away from the gameday grind has been beneficial for this team and getting ready to be 100% against Miami University.