Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New Coach, New Approach for Ragin Cajun Baseball

Cajun Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Cajun Head Baseball Coach Matt Deggs enters his first season as the head man for U-L Baseball. As the excitement for opening day builds, it’s important to know Coach Deggs, while learning many great lessons from former Coach Tony Robichaux is a different type of coach. Robichaux died back in July of 2019 of a heart attack. Deggs, a former assistant, says there are things he learned he’ll incorporate into his Cajun Baseball team. But, not everything.
Deggs says, “I’m very intense, I want stuff to go down right now. I expect the absolute best out of everybody, if you are asking for one… Coach used to say, if you have 70% in the tank, I want 100% of that 70. That’s kinda of who I am, I expected us to play, i expect us to play through injury, and not only that, I expect us to play for each other, and I expect us to play fast, hard and loose. “”

UL will be Coach Deggs 2nd head coaching position. Prior to this stint in Lafayette, Deggs served as the Head Coach for the Sam Houston Bearkats from 2015 until 2019. He guided Sam Houston to two NCAA Regionals, and one Super Regional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories