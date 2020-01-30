New Coach, New Approach for Ragin Cajun Baseball

New Cajun Head Baseball Coach Matt Deggs enters his first season as the head man for U-L Baseball. As the excitement for opening day builds, it’s important to know Coach Deggs, while learning many great lessons from former Coach Tony Robichaux is a different type of coach. Robichaux died back in July of 2019 of a heart attack. Deggs, a former assistant, says there are things he learned he’ll incorporate into his Cajun Baseball team. But, not everything.

Deggs says, “I’m very intense, I want stuff to go down right now. I expect the absolute best out of everybody, if you are asking for one… Coach used to say, if you have 70% in the tank, I want 100% of that 70. That’s kinda of who I am, I expected us to play, i expect us to play through injury, and not only that, I expect us to play for each other, and I expect us to play fast, hard and loose. “”

UL will be Coach Deggs 2nd head coaching position. Prior to this stint in Lafayette, Deggs served as the Head Coach for the Sam Houston Bearkats from 2015 until 2019. He guided Sam Houston to two NCAA Regionals, and one Super Regional.