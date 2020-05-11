NCAA president: no college athletics until campuses reopen

The NCAA is working hard to make sure student-athletes safety and health are a top priority this fall.

When and if fall camp will start on time for college sports is currently being addressed.

Many conference leaders have made it clear that until students are allowed back on campus, they don’t think college athletics can make a return.

NCAA president Mark Emmert recently participated in an online interview called the “NCAA Social Series.”

He was asked about ways they can safely get students on campus in the fall.

“All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: if you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus. If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

This pandemic is also directly impacting college football recruiting. 247 Sports Billy Embody details how.

“I think now that you know summer camps are cancelled I think there is a chance that official visits could be cancelled to an extent through the summer so that’s something to all watch,” Embody says. “If that’s the case, then a lot of these players are going to start to have to move and make decisions and start to cut their list down and things like that. I think a lot of the in-state prospects are going to start moving down that path.”