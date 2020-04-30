NCAA moves in direction to pay players

After much ado about everything, the NCAA took a major step toward allowing college athletes the privilege of financially benefiting off of their image and likeness.

For the first time ever, the athletes would get compensation for third-party endorsements, social media influence, personal appearances and their own businesses.

If all the rules are created with no snags, it looks like the naming, image and likeness rights would be in effect for the 2021-22 athletic season.

More information below, and here from CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ncaa-takes-big-step-toward-allowing-name-image-and-likeness-compensation-for-athletes/

How athletes could be paid

Third-party endorsements, such as promoting a product or service on television, radio or in advertisements

Social media influencing, such as modeling or promoting a product or service in exchange for samples or compensation through Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc.

Their own work product or business activities, including digital content creation (podcasts, YouTube videos, streaming video games with monetization via advertisements, paywalls, etc.), utilization of talents (athletic lessons), music, art, etc.

Personal promotions like autograph signings or meet and greets

There will be no cap on endorsement earnings for athletes

Key restrictions