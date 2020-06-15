NCAA decision to come on June 17th regarding July practices

On Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns football team will enter the second week of voluntary workouts on campus.

This is all in preparation and in hopes for a normal football season.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this fall, but head coach Billy Napier told the media all he knows is that these voluntary workouts will last for the month of June.

He also said that they’ve already started planning training camp, which normally takes place in August. Training camp will maintain a similar blueprint to past years as of now.

As far as what next month will look like, Coach Napier said those answers should be coming this week.

“We’re gonna get the ruling on June 17th what exactly July is gonna look like,” Napier says. “Basically from around July 6th until training camp, I think you’re going to see a two week period prior to training camp where there’s some specific guidelines. I know that the football oversight committee met on that the last couple of days and there’s some proposals out there to get reviewed by the conferences. We should expect the ruling on that pretty soon. And then we’ll put our plan together.”