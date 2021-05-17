NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Ticket and Fan Information Announced

General public ticket sales for the NCAA Softball Baton Rouge Regional are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.



All-session books will be available for purchase on Wednesday, with prices starting at $25.



If available, single-session tickets would become available for purchase on Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m., starting at $7.



Tickets can be purchased online at LSUtix.net or by calling (225) 578-2184.



Fans are reminded that under NCAA championship guidelines, Tiger Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity.



The NCAA Baton Rouge Regional is set for Friday-Sunday, May 21-23 at Tiger Park. Louisiana (44-10), making its 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 30th overall, begins play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. vs. George Washington.



PARKING AND TAILGATING INFORMATION

Parking is available in all lots surrounding Tiger Park, free of charge.



A limited number of first-come, first-served ADA parking will be available to spectators in Lot 406 near the main entrance to Tiger Park.

Recreational vehicles are allowed, but only in Lot 406 near the LSU Soccer Complex. For tailgating, LSU discourages the use of tents larger than 10′ by 10′. Additionally, tents must not be staked into the ground.



NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 21, 2021

G1: 3 p.m. – McNeese State vs. Louisiana State (ESPNU)

G2: 5:30 p.m. – George Washington vs. Louisiana (ESPN3)



Saturday, May 22, 2021

G3: 2 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

G4: 4:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

G5: 7 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3



Sunday, May 23, 2021

G6: 1 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

G7: 3:30 p.m. – (if necessary) Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6