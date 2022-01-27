Louisiana committed 20 turnovers in a 68-64 loss, to previous winless in the Sun Belt, Georgia State.

Kentrell Garnett scored 17 points in the loss, with four three pointers. He led the Cajuns in scoring. But, on this night it was the lack of guard play, that Coach Bob Marlin says was the downfall of the team.

With 20 turnovers and going 6-13 from the free throw line, the Cajuns had a lot to overcome in this contest.

Marlin says, ” We’ve preached about turnovers everyday for the past year. That was our number one goal tonight, and we had 20 turnovers. 6-of-13 from the line, and we wasted a 12-22 night from the three, because we don’t value the basketball. It’s a team effort, you go down the line everyone had them, our point play was poor tonight. “

The Cajuns will play Georgia Southern, this Saturday night at 7pm at the Cajundome.