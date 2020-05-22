NCAA approves voluntary workouts starting June 1st

Another sign of things moving toward a college fall sports season: the NCAA Division I council voted to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume in football and men’s and women’s basketball starting June 1st.

This means college football programs like Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns will be able to begin preparing for the upcoming season after that June 1st timeline.

Meanwhile, SEC administrators met with health officials Thursday before the league presidents vote on return measures on Friday.

The status of other sports will be determined via electronic vote at another time.