NCAA: All sports can start voluntary workouts June 1st

The NCAA vote on Thursday to allow voluntary workouts for football and basketball was followed on Friday by another vote allowing all sports to begin workouts on June 1st.

Sports like volleyball and soccer will now have the ability to begin training with strength coaches and supervisors, but not with head coaches present.

University of Louisiana Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard says there is no way of knowing what the coming season will look like, but you have to stay prepared and this allows that to happen.

“I would anticipate by early July, mid July, we’re gonna know what the season looks like, whether it will start on time,” Dr. Maggard says. “Will it be delayed? Will there be fans, capacity limits, no fans? We’re just too far away yet. Until we’re told differently, until we’re told no or delay or what have you, we have to start the plan as if we’re gonna start on time. We have to get the student athletes conditioned. There’s safety components associated with that if they’re not. We’re proceeding, and for the most part everybody else in America is doing the same, following the guidelines of our state and their campuses.”