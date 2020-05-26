Napier’s squad poised for perfect season?

One of the big conversations at virtual Sun Belt Media Day this year will no doubt be how the Cajuns can continue the success they had last year after a record-breaking 10-win season followed by a bowl championship.

Some of the key matchups:

First two games of the season offer nice home field advantage. The Cajuns need those two wins to carry momentum into Sun Belt play in week 3.

The revenge game: App State. UL has never beaten App State. That is the team to beat on the schedule.

Missouri offers an SEC foe that is a very winnable game for the Cajuns.

The rival: ULM. That has ended in dramatic fashion the last few seasons.

Acadiana Advocate sports editor and 103.7 The Game show host Kevin Foote expands on the Cajuns potential this year.

“They’re thinking perfection,” Foote says. “They weren’t that far from a perfect season last year. They’ve gotta overcome Appalachian State. We’ve talked about ‘are there going to be fans, not gonna be fans? Is the season gonna happen? Is it gonna go into the spring?’ We actually haven’t had this constant buildup coming off a record-breaking 11-win season. I’m wondering if some of the pressure off what they’re goal is to try to go really big and be like a Northern Illinois, Boise, Central Florida, or something like that. That’s their goal, and there hasn’t been a lot of discussion of that because of the coronavirus.”