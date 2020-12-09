Napier weighs pros and cons of bye week before SBC championship

With App State out of the way, UL football turns its focus to Coastal Carolina, as they prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Championship game on December 19th.

This is the Cajuns third-straight appearance in the title game, and the Chanticleers first.

It’ll be a top-20 matchup in Conway, with UL ranked No. 19 and Coastal ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

UL has a bye week this week, while Coastal is facing Troy this Saturday after defeating No. 8 BYU last weekend.

Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell fells that UL has a competitive advantage getting the extra week to prepare.

Coach Napier says that’s out of his control, but he would probably feel the same way if the roles were reversed.

“You know, open dates can be good and bad,” Napier says. “We’ve played really well at times, and also you feel like you’d been better off if you played a game and kept the momentum and kept the routine. My job is to have my team ready to play on December 19th I think it is. That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”