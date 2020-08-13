Napier: Cajuns have “blinders on” to block out the noise

The Ragin’ Cajuns preseason continues and when it comes to playing football in 2020, the Cajuns and the Sun Belt are striving for a 12-game season.

The unique circumstances of this year have many skeptics saying “no way.”

At the moment, the Cajuns and the Sun Belt have not canceled their season with every intention on playing football.

For head coach Billy Napier and his team, the work is still very important when it comes to the on-the-field product.

“We’ve kind of got blinders on at the moment relative to focusing on the work at hand here,” Napier says. “I think that’s one of the ways we can separate ourselves in the pack is if we can block out the noise and really zero in and have more quality meetings, walk-throughs, and practice, and have the discipline to stay focused. If we do play, we’ll be more prepared. We’re in the middle of training camp right now. We’re well-aware of the landscape out there. As of now, we anticipate working toward a 12-game season.”