Napier staying with Cajuns

It looks like Ragin’ Cajuns football head coach Billy Napier is staying in Lafayette.
Over the last month, rumors placed Napier as a candidate for the Mississippi State, Arkansas, Missouri, and Ole Miss jobs in addition to the Baylor job.
Now, the University is looking forward to Napier being at the helm of the Cajuns program in 2020.
Louisiana Athletics released this statement on Thursday:
“Louisiana Athletics is thrilled that Coach Napier and his staff have begun preparations for the 2020 season, and we’re looking forward to continued success on and off the field under his leadership.”