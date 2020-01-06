Napier says he is “not a candidate” for head coaching job at Mississippi State

There was a press conference at the USS Alabama Battleship on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first time head coach Billy Napier was available to comment on the rumors surrounding Mississippi State’s interest in him as a head coach after this season.

When asked about it, Napier made it clear that he is not a candidate for the head coaching job with the Bulldogs. He is focused on the Cajuns and winning their bowl game.

“It’s fair to say that we made a decision that we’re not a candidate for that job,” Napier says. “Let’s go ahead and get that out of the way Tim. I appreciate you asking that question. I think the thing I would say is, it’s very humbling when you do have opportunities and your name comes up in conversations for jobs like that. I think it’s a product of our success.”

After that comment, the questions quickly shifted toward the bowl game and only the bowl game. Nobody seems to be distracted by those rumors. Coach Napier and his players are very focused on the task at hand in Mobile.