Napier reportedly meeting with South Carolina

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin Cajuns have now posted a 9-1 record for the first time in program history, and with success like that it’s not surprising UL Head Coach Billy Napier is a hot commodity.

Multiple reports have linked Napier to the South Carolina Head Coaching vacancy.

According to a report out of South Carolina, Napier met with South Carolina A.D. Ray Tanner, regarding the Gamecocks position.

Napier has elevated the Cajun Football Program, in his three season in Lafayette. He has an overall record o 27-11, with a 9-1 record, so far this season. And for the first time in the University’s history the Cajuns are ranked in the College Football Playoff at #25.





