Napier remains even more confident in season

We are less than a month away from the Ragin’ Cajuns first scheduled game of the 2020 season, when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones on September 12th.

Head coach Billy Napier told the media Tuesday he does not anticipate playing week one, but that is not official just yet.

The September 5th date is open for the Cajuns after McNeese postponed fall sports.

As of now, Napier is even more confident in having a season based off his team’s ability to stay healthy and follow protocols. The Cajuns have had zero positive tests since training camp began.

“You know, I think that’s a reflection of our players and their commitment to the team and also their desire to play,” Napier says. “We always say hey if I want to get something done, if I really like something and enjoy something, I’ll find a way to get it done if it’s important to me.”