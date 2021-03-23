Napier reflects on entering fourth season with Cajuns

Football continues to plow through spring practice. Tuesday marks the fourth practice of the 15-practice schedule.

The Cajuns are scheduled to have two more practices this week.

UL has voids to fill in some key places like running back, but has a steady grip on the QB spot with returning starter Levi Lewis back for his COVID year.

Head coach Billy Napier and the team continue to prepare for the spring game on April 22nd.

And in his fourth season, the goal remains the same – to improve.

“The thing I’ve learned is that you start over each year right,” Napier says. “You always are quality-controlling what you do. You keep evolving, keep adapting, keep adjusting. Every year is a little bit of a different year, the makeup of your roster, the makeup of your staff. You have attrition at all levels of the organization. There’s always problems to solve and relationships to build. I don’t think it’s much different than any year in the past other than I know where to go eat on a good Saturday. I know where to take my wife. First year I don’t know if I knew where to go.”