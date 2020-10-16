Napier proud of how Lewis responded after mistakes

The sun came up again, despite the 21st-ranked Cajuns’ loss to Coastal Carolina, 30-27.

A back and forth affair that ended the way of the Chanticleers.

A field goal by Coastal’s Massimo Biscardi with four seconds left lifted CCU to the win and an undefeated 4-0 record despite the Cajuns tying the game up multiple time, in part thanks to the play of quarterback Levi Lewis who played well at times but did have an interception.

Coach Billy Napier says room for improvement is there at the QB spot and all over the team.

“There’s always a handful of plays where maybe it can play better and make it more accurate, make a better decision,” Napier says. “He made some mistakes tonight much like I made some mistakes tonight, certainly every player and coach in our organization. I think, you know, it’s part of playing quarterback. You’re never going to play the perfect game. What I was proud of was how he responded to some of those opportunities after making some mistakes. I thought he bounced back and made plays. He can get better, much like I can get better as a head coach.”