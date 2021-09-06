Problems in season opener are ‘correctable’

LAFAYETTE, LA – “Call it like it is,” Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier says. “The film is not up to the standard of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do here to eliminate the bad ball. We’re a work in progress. The good thing it’s correctable.”

With week one of college football in the books, the Ragin’ Cajuns are looking to turn the page to the next chapter of this season. The team is learning from the Texas los and getting prepared for the home-opener against Nicholls State.

Napier said on Monday they need to create urgency to do things exactly right, and that will be an emphasis in practice this week.

He also said all the mistakes made in the loss to the Longhorns are fixable. They plan to improve on that in preparation for Saturday’s in-state matchup against the Colonels.

“Like most games, we did a lot of things well, and there are a lot of areas where we can coach better and perform better,” Napier says. “In general, it is what it is. Moving forward, we’re extremely excited about our home opener against a really credible Nicholls program.”

“We’re very excited and ready to get back to work this week,” redshirt sophomore safety Brandon Bishop says. “Ready to have a home game come Saturday to let everybody know that we mean business.”

The game against Nicholls is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.