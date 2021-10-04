Napier pleased with win, wants team to seize opportunities

The Cajuns benefitted from a South Al field goal attempt that went wide right.

UL was aided by a blocked PAT by Kendall Wilkerson and another missed PAT from Jags’ kicker.

Those plays helped the Cajuns remain unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference, no 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall.

Head coach Billy Napier says the chances to extend the lead were there, and they need to capitalize on those in the future.

“We gotta finish right,” Napier says. “We missed two field goals, missed an extra point. We got multiple opportunities in the second half, just unable to do it. That’s my responsibility. I’m the coach. We’ll get better. We’ll improve. We bent and didn’t break. Certainly generated enough offense early in the game to hang on and win the game. We can coach better. That’s my responsibility. We’ll go back to work and come up with good plan here. Room for improvement.”