Napier pleased with Sun Belt Conference’s status

As the 2020 season ends in college football, one thing that sticks out across the landscape is the improvement of play across the Sun Belt Conference as a whole.

This season in the Group of Five bowl games, the Sun Belt boasts the best record at 4-1,

The Sun Belt was the best of the Group of Five conferences and finished with two teams in the Top 20 rankings.

The Cajuns finished at No. 15 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

🤟 𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗔 is ranked No. 15 in the final @AP_Top25 poll.



The #cULture is real. 2021 starts now. pic.twitter.com/EVngMHCjEJ — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) January 12, 2021

Sun Belt teams played in five bowl games, ranking third among all conferences and tied with the Big 12 and Big 10.

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier says the perception of the conference continues to improve.

“It’s a respectable level of football,” Napier says. “I think the personnel is improving. The coaching is improving. It’s only going to get better. It’s tough when you see changes being made. We certainly have a lot of respect for those coaches and those staffs. I think for us that provides for us a new challenge and a new opportunity. That’s the way we will approach it.”