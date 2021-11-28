Napier on future: “No decision has been made yet”

LAFAYETTE, La – Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported on Saturday that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier was the leading candidate for the job at Florida.

After the Ragin’ Cajuns win over ULM on Saturday night, Napier was asked about his future.

“No decision’s been made yet,” Napier says. “We’re still certainly evaluating everything. I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group, and the work that’s left to be done. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”