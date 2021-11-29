Napier not letting UF move distract UL in preparing for SBC Title game

All the talk of Louisiana Coach Billy Napier moving on may seem like a prime distraction for the Cajuns in their championship Sun Belt game on Saturday vs. Appalchain State at Cajun Field.

UL still needs to focus on playing the Mountaineers who will be motivated to beat the Cajuns, for two reasons. One, It’s the Sun Belt Title game, and two, UL beat App back on October 12. The score 41-13.

This will be the 7th time these teams have played in 4 years, so, the motivation and desire should be there for UL.

Head Coach Billy Napier says he won’t be the distraction, because from here on: it’s all about preparation for the Sun Belt Title game.

“The key here is that we understand that nothing that happen in that game is going to effect this one. “We are going to have to earn the right to win. The discipline in which we play, and we have to produce and execute at a high level!”