Many in the sports world have taken to social media to speak out against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ragin’ Cajun head coaches Billy Napier and Bob Marlin posted their remarks on Twitter this weekend.

Football head coach Billy Napier wrote this:

Basketball head coach Bob Marlin tweeted his comment:

Saddened by the senseless death of #GeorgeFloyd. Racism and hate must stop! We need to stand together against injustice! MLK said it best…”Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter”#SpeakOut — Bobby Marlin (@bobbymarlin) May 31, 2020

