Napier impressed with depth as spring game approaches

LAFAYETTE, La – Just a few more days until the Ragin’ Cajuns spring football game on Thursday at Cajun Field.

Only two more practices before then.

On Saturday, Louisiana held its second scrimmage of the spring season.

And head coach Billy Napier says the depth across the team is impressive.

“We’ve got really good depth on both sides for the first time since we’ve been here,” Napier says. “I think we’ve got a lot of competitive depth. I think there’s going to be an opportunity for us as a staff to create a lot of goals for our players. I also think it’s going to become very competitive as we approach the season and start getting ready to play games on whose gonna actually go out there and play.”