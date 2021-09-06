Napier gives update on status of LB Ferrod Gardner

LAFAYETTE – Seventh-year senior Ferrod Gardner was injured in the season opener against Texas on Saturday.

Coach Napier said Monday it is not a high ankle sprain, and his turnaround will be much quicker than originally anticipated.

There will be no official decision on his availability for Saturday until after Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices.

“We’re gonna do what is best for Ferrod in terms of is he confident?” Napier says. “Is he healthy? Is he able to do his best? I do think he’s in a little bit better place today than maybe we expected. Our team is better when we’ve got Ferrod Gardner. We’re in the process of trying to figure all that out. We’ll let you know Wednesday.”