Napier expects 6 weeks or longer to get back in football shape

As the slow roll out to phase one begins, so to does the return of sport in a new normal. College Football is one of the big question marks as to what the 2020 season will look like.

For the Ragin Cajuns, who are coming off an 11 win season, the first in school history, has fans excited about the coming season. It’s the 3rd under Head Coach Billy Napier.

One of the big questions entering this phase, how long with teams need to get back into football shape? Napier answered that question on the national syndicated Jim Rome radio show, Tuesday.

Napier met with Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, Sun Belt Coaches, and others on a conference call, and what came out of that meeting was a tentative plan of moving forward.

Napier says, “I think the consensus there is mostly presented a six-week return to play protocol. I think we may need a little bit more time than that and I think we’re going to get it. I think you’re going to see maybe teams get back at it, that would be standardized sometimes in July. But, I don’t know that it’s going to be uniform. I think you’re going to see people working at different paces, but eventually we’ll get football back and certainly the positives that come from that.”

Louisiana opens the season on September 5th vs. McNeese at Cajun Field. That game is one of three non-conference games in 2020. The other two include, Wyoming, and the SEC’s Missouri Tigers.