Napier expecting freshmen to have major impact on wide receiver room

On Thursday, the Cajuns officially turn the page to their week one opponent: Big 12 contender the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cajuns gameplan will have to leave out some key pieces. Coach Billy Napier revealed on Wednesday safety Brandon Bishop and receiver Brian Smith Jr. are both out for a significant amount of time.

Bishop broke his tibia in Saturday’s scrimmage. Smith Jr. broke his hip, and he is the fourth Cajuns receiver to go down with a major injury this year.

Receivers like Peter LeBlanc and Jalen Williams return with experience. Napier is counting on the freshmen to make an even bigger impact this year.

“It just makes these young players and their role even more important,” Napier says. “It creates opportunities. But in general, we usually play around six guys every game. I feel pretty strongly about that. We’ll stick with that approach. I think the big thing is, it’s great we signed these guys. We told them when we signed them, as we told them when we did recruit them, there would be a lot of opportunity for them as young players and that’s how it’s worked out.”