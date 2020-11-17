Napier dismisses rumors about South Carolina coaching job, focuses on next game

As soon as South Carolina decided to part ways with head football coach Will Muschamp, UL head coach Billy Napier’s name was in conversation regarding potential replacements.

This comes just a day after the Cajuns moved up to No. 24 in the Associated Press poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over South Alabama.

When asked today if he or his agent has been contacted by South Carolina, Napier said not that he’s aware of.

He declined to comment on any specific job at this time, but did touch on how he thinks it is a reflection of the team’s success as they continue to prepare for Central Arkansas next.

“All of these things are a positive because we’re relevant,” Napier says. “We’re significant. We’ve been in contention. We’ve found a way to build a program, win games, and do it a certain way. You know, our focus is on our team. I feel strongly about staying focused on the task at hand and doing the best job we can do for this group of players and this staff. That’s exactly the approach we’ll take for the duration.”