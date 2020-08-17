Napier confident in depth of wide receiver corp

The Ragin’ Cajuns top receiver in 2019 is now in the NFL. Ja’Marcus Bradley is signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns.

So who will fill that void this season?

Head coach Billy Napier is expecting his rookie receivers to make an impact early, as five true freshmen were added to the wide receiver room.

Senior Jalen Williams and sophomore Peter LeBlanc gained significant experience last year, as both are expected to play major roles in the air attack this season.

The injury bug did affect a couple of Cajuns. Jamal Bell is out for the season with a knee injury. Calif Gossett is also out with an Achilles tear.

Coach Napier is confident in his receiving corp and the depth they’ve built during camp.

“We’re very much an offensive unit,” Napier says. “We’re fortunate that we have Peter LeBlanc and Jalen Williams back who have significant experience. We also have a handful of other players who have played a small role on the team last year in that group. There’s tons of competitive reps that are going to take place over the next couple of weeks. I am confident in the ability that we have in that room. We’re going to see what type of discipline and what type of competitors we have in that room.”

“I’m pretty excited to see how it turns out,” LeBlanc says. “I think we can still have a very productive season in the wide receiver room. I think we have the talent. I’m excited to see what happens.”