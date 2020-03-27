Mylik Wilson named to Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball player Mylik Wilson was one of 30 players nationally named on Thursday to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-America team in a release by CollegeInsider.com.

Wilson, who was named earlier this month as the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, led all Sun Belt freshmen in scoring (11.5), rebounds (5.7), steals (2.3) and minutes played (34.2). Wilson led all Division I freshman in steals per game and was second overall in total steals (68).

During the regular-season for Louisiana, Wilson finished fourth overall in scoring (11.4), was tied for third in rebounds (5.5), second in assists (2.9) and led the team in steals (2.4).

Wilson scored in double figures 15 times during the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a career-high 30 points in a come-from-behind win at Appalachian State on Jan. 6. He posted his first career double-double two days earlier against Troy, scoring 18 points and pulling down a career-best 13 rebounds.

In Sun Belt Conference play, Wilson averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to lead all freshmen with his 2.5 steals tied for the most overall in league action.

Wilson finished the 2019-20 season as one of only nine players at the Division I level to average 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game and joined a list of 21 freshmen (includes James Harden and Zion Williamson) dating back to the 1992-93 season to post similar numbers.

The award is named for Macy, the 1975 Indiana “Mr. Basketball,” who played his freshman season at Purdue University, averaging 13.8 points per game while leading the Boilermakers in free throws (85.9 percent for the season). He started in 25 of 27 games, helping them to a 16-11 season record.

After playing his freshman year at Purdue, Macy transferred to the University of Kentucky in 1976. He started every game for the Wildcats in 1977. A three-time All-America and three-time All-SEC player, Macy was a member of Kentucky’s 1978 National Championship team. In his senior year of 1979-80, he became the first Kentucky player ever to be named consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.