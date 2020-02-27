Must-win win for UL, 77-74 over Arkansas State

Ragin Cajun Basketball got a much-needed win over Arkansas State on Wednesday night at the Cajundome, 77-74.

Cedric Russell lead the Cajuns with 22 points, including the go-ahead 3 pointer with under 50 seconds to play. Russell also had five assists on the night to help the Cajuns improve to 12-17 on the year.

Head Coach Bob Marlin is proud of his team’s play and ability to come back from an early deficit saying, “the guards have worked hard on their shot, and Cedric had a good game going for 22 points, and 5 assists. He was feeling it late, and he got the big one when we had to have it.”

UL moves ahead of Arkansas State in the Sun Belt standings with two games remaining in the regular season. The Cajuns are at Little Rock on Saturday, then return home on Tuesday to face Coastal Carolina on Senior Night.