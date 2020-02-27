Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Must-win win for UL, 77-74 over Arkansas State

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Ragin Cajun Basketball got a much-needed win over Arkansas State on Wednesday night at the Cajundome, 77-74.

Cedric Russell lead the Cajuns with 22 points, including the go-ahead 3 pointer with under 50 seconds to play. Russell also had five assists on the night to help the Cajuns improve to 12-17 on the year.

Head Coach Bob Marlin is proud of his team’s play and ability to come back from an early deficit saying, “the guards have worked hard on their shot, and Cedric had a good game going for 22 points, and 5 assists. He was feeling it late, and he got the big one when we had to have it.”

UL moves ahead of Arkansas State in the Sun Belt standings with two games remaining in the regular season. The Cajuns are at Little Rock on Saturday, then return home on Tuesday to face Coastal Carolina on Senior Night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar