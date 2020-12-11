Much-improved Cajuns team excited for rematch with Coastal

The Ragin’ Cajuns can heal up a bit while preparing for their third-straight Sun Belt Conference Championship appearance.

UL has just under two weeks before the game on December 19th.

This time, the title game is against Coastal Carolina. UL lost to Coastal back on October 14th by three points.

Head coach Billy Napier says this team has grown in many areas since that lone loss of the season.

“I think the big thing for us is we have veteran players that have improved and are playing better football for us,” Napier says. “I think we have young players that have developed nicely. I think we’ve had continuity at some positions that have helped us improve. We’ve been working with the same group of players for longer. After that, it gets really technical in what we’ve done better and what we need to improve on to work on and get better.”