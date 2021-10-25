Montrell Johnson impresses as true freshman RB

The Ragin Cajuns survived a crazy two week span of mid-week football games with two wins in those contests.

The wins helped improve their status in the Sun Belt Conference, and secure the top spot in the SBC West, as the only team with an undefeated conference record.

In those two weeks, the running game improved dramatically. Freshman Montrell Johnson helped that cause and is a big reason why. The true freshman has rushed for 255 yards in two games with three touchdowns.

Cajuns Head Football Coach Billy Napier says the freshman, gets, football!

Billy says, “He’s big! got body quickness, and he’s got contact balance. I think he even has more finishing speed last week, than I thought he had! Guys, a bright kid and picks it up quickly. Good teammate, humble, continues to work even when he experienced success. I think he understands he has a lot to have room for improvement. He handles hard coaching, and catches the ball well. He’s tough minded, he’s a good football player, and we are certainly thankful to have him!”