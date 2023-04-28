LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis is one of 25 players in the running for the 2023 TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award, announced Friday (April 28, 2023).

The list of 25 will be narrowed to a Top 10 on May 11 with the Top 3 being revealed May 25 and the Freshman of the Year award winner announced on May 30 prior to the start of the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The list of 25 was selected by the NFCA.

Davis, who burst onto the scene with her diving catch at LSU in February that drew national acclaim, has recorded eight (8) outfield assists and 40 stolen bases in 46 attempts (87% success rate) in her collegiate debut campaign.

Last weekend at Troy she became only the third Ragin’ Cajun in program history to reach 40 stolen bases in a single season (joining Keeli Milligan and Dorsey Steamer) and is the only player nationwide averaging over 1.0 steals per game – ranks No. 1 nationally in stolen bases per game.

The slap-hit specialist leads Louisiana with 16 multi-hit games, 50 total hits and a .385 average. She’s posted multiple steals 10 times.

ABOUT THE NFCA NATIONAL FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

This year’s finalists hail from 23 different universities and represent 11 NCAA Division I conferences from across the nation.

The Atlantic Coast Conference led the way with five honorees, while the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference followed with four representatives. The Missouri Valley Conference was represented by three student-athletes, while the Big 12 and Sun Belt each had two. Leagues with a selection apiece were the A10 Conference, Big Ten Conference, Patriot League, Southland Conference and Western Athletic Conference.

The TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach and in their first year of NCAA Division I collegiate competition as a true freshman or redshirt freshman.

In 2023, the NFCA will award Freshman of the Year honors to a student-athlete from NCAA DI, NCAA DII, NCAA DIII and NAIA. For more information about all NFCA Awards, visit nfca.org.

2023 TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25

Sydney Berzon, LSU

Kenleigh Cahalan, Alabama

NiJaree Canady, Stanford

Cassidy Curd, Duke

Mihyia Davis, Louisiana

Olivia DiNardo, Arizona

AB Garcia*, Houston Christian

Leighann Goode, Texas

Sarah Gordon, Louisville

Megan Grant, UCLA

Jade Hylton, Virginia

D’Auna Jennings, Duke

Maya Johnson, Belmont

Reagan Johnson, Arkansas

Izzy Kemp, Dayton

Taryn Kern, Indiana

Jackie Lis, Southern Illinois

KK Mathis, James Madison

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Alexis Pupillo, Northern Iowa

Makenna Reid, Florida State

Kasey Ricard, Boston University

Tanya Windle, Utah Tech

Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech

* denotes red-shirt freshman

