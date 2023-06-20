LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball rising sophomore outfielder Mihyia Davis was recognized as one of the Top 100 players of the 2023 college softball season by D1Softball on Tuesday, June 20 when she received a spot on the organization’s 2023 D100 Player Rankings list.

Davis, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and a D1Softball Freshman All-American in 2023, is ranked No. 92 on the player rankings chart.

The D100 Player rankings is compiled by the D1Softball staff writer Brady Vernon and is based upon offensive stats, defensive impact, value to their team, advanced metrics and a splash of postseason success.

The Louisiana center fielder led the nation with 52 stolen bases – becoming just the third Ragin’ Cajun in program history to reach 50 stolen bases in a single season. The speedster’s 22 multiple-hit games, .380 batting average and 70 hits were team-leading totals.

D1Softball also noted Davis’ athleticism in the outfield highlighted by the diving catch at LSU in February that drew national acclaim. She was the anchor of the Cajuns’ outfield defense, recording 10 outfield assists.

Davis is the first Ragin’ Cajun listed inside the Top 100 of the D1Softball Player rankings, which debuted in 2022. Last spring, Meghan Schorman at No. 116 and Alexa Langeliers at No. 138 were within the Top 150.

The D100 Player Rankings adds to Davis’ lengthy list of collegiate debut season honors that also includes: NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 finalist, Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Sun Belt, NFCA All-Central Region First Team, NFCA All-America Third Team and the New Balance/NFCA Golden Shoe award.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

During the 2023 season, Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships under the guidance of Gerry Glasco , posted the program’s first 50-win season since 2019 and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 9 RPI rating and Top 20 rankings across all major national polls.

