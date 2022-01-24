Men’s Tennis Adds Pair of Home Matches

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Tennis team has announced the addition of two matches at Cajuns Courts for the final weekend in January, providing the squad its Spring 2022 home debut one week after cold temperatures forced a delay.

Louisiana (1-1) will host Tyler Junior College on Friday, Jan. 28 and Xaiver (La.) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cajun Courts which is located inside the Louisiana Athletics Complex footprint.

Both matches are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will be making their official home debut with first-year head coach Luc Godin . It’s an opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the team before a series of road matches in February keeps the team away from Cajun Courts until March.

Louisiana was originally scheduled to face Tyler JC and Xavier (La.) in the Winter Classic at Cajun Courts from Jan. 21-22, but temperatures associated with a strong cold front canceled the event.