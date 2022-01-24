Men’s Tennis Adds Pair of Home Matches
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Tennis team has announced the addition of two matches at Cajuns Courts for the final weekend in January, providing the squad its Spring 2022 home debut one week after cold temperatures forced a delay.
Louisiana (1-1) will host Tyler Junior College on Friday, Jan. 28 and Xaiver (La.) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cajun Courts which is located inside the Louisiana Athletics Complex footprint.
Both matches are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be making their official home debut with first-year head coach Luc Godin. It’s an opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the team before a series of road matches in February keeps the team away from Cajun Courts until March.
Louisiana was originally scheduled to face Tyler JC and Xavier (La.) in the Winter Classic at Cajun Courts from Jan. 21-22, but temperatures associated with a strong cold front canceled the event.
ABOUT LOUISIANA MEN’S TENNIS
Prior to the weather-forced delay, Louisiana had made its dual match debut with first-year head coach Luc Godin the weekend of Jan. 14-16 with a pair of matches in the state of Texas.
On Jan. 14, the Ragin’ Cajuns made it a successful debut with Godin winning five of the six singles games (four in straight sets) to post a 6-1 win over Abilene Christian in Waco. The team’s attempt at a road trip sweep fell short on Jan. 16 in San Antonio despite claiming the doubles point from UTSA, as the Roadrunners rebounded to claim all six singles matchups.
The doubles tandem of Oriol Fillat Gimenez and Vasil Dimitrov opened the season with a 2-0 mark.