Men’s Basketball Game Against Little Rock Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

LAFAYETTE, La – Louisiana Men’s Basketball’s Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 8, against Little Rock has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Trojans’ program.

The Sun Belt office announced a new COVID-19 policy for the league with a minimum threshold of seven (7) student-athletes plus one (1) coach required to play. Since Little Rock does not meet that threshold, the new policy of games being canceled and not rescheduled has been invoked.

Consistent with other ticketed sport season ticket policies, the Department of Athletics does not offer refunds on season tickets for canceled games due to weather, pandemics, or an event beyond reasonable control of the University, unless it is a fully canceled season. For more information please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office located at the CAJUNDOME.

Louisiana returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 13, when it travels to Texas to take on UT Arlington. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.