Memorial Fund set up for Cajuns Assistant Coach D.J. Looney

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A memorial fund has been established for Ragin Cajuns Assistant Coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

Looney was entering his third season in the program and had been serving under offensive line coach Rob Sale, as part of head coach Billy Napier’s staff.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Terri Garver from Birmingham, Alabama created a GoFundMe account Monday and said all monies raised will cover funeral expenses, with any remaining funds going directly to the family.

To donate, click here

D. J. Looney was 31-years-old.