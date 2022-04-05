RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech takes game one of the mid-week series 7-3 over UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Tuesday night.



LA Tech (20-9, 6-3 C-USA) takes game one of the mid-week series over UL-Lafayette (14-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) behind a Logan McLeod and Taylor Young home run along with a strong start from Greg Martinez on the mound.



After two scoreless innings, the Bulldogs jumped on the board in the third inning on a Young solo home run. Two batters later, Steele Netterville turned on a pitch driving in the second run.



Greg Martinez tossed a solid five innings in his fourth start earning a no decision when the Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead in the top of the seventh. The right-hander gave up no runs, allowing three hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters.



McLeod led off the bottom of the seventh inning driving his first career home run over the left-center field wall to knot things back at 3-3. With two-outs in the inning, Adarius Myers battled a tough at-bat, drawing a walk to bring in the go ahead run.



The Bulldogs scored three more in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Cole McConnell . Taylor Young scored the seventh run on a passed ball.



Landon Tomkins earned the win in relief hurling 1.1 innings and giving up two runs, but neither were earned.



Kyle Crigger threw the final six outs to record his fifth save of the season.