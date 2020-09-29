McCaskill, Snyder earn Sun Belt Player of the Week honors

(UL ATHLETICS) – For a third consecutive week, Louisiana Football had two players earn Sun Belt Conference honors after Lorenzo McCaskill was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Nate Snyder was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.



Louisiana has now had at least two players earn the award in three-straight weeks for just the first time in program history and the 24th time in the same week overall.



McCaskill had a huge game against Georgia Southern, posting 14 tackles in the victory that improved Louisiana to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt. His performance marked his third-straight double-digit tackle performance, making him the only player in the league to post 10-or-more tackles in all of his games this season.



The 14 tackles are the most by a Ragin’ Cajun since Tracy Walker was credited with 15 at Appalachian State on Dec. 2, 2017. McCaskill now has 36 tackles on the year, the most in FBS.



Snyder proved to be the hero in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ win, drilling a 53-yard field goal as time expired. The made kick was the seventh of 53-yards or more and tied for the fourth-longest field goal in program history.



It was the longest kick by a Ragin’ Cajun since Stevie Artigue drilled a 53-yarder during the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Appalachian State on Dec. 7, 2019.



The duo joins Ferrod Gardner and Chris Smith , who were recognized after the Iowa State game (Sept. 12), and Elijah Mitchell and Rhys Byrns , who earned the honors after the Georgia State win (Sept. 19), as the Ragin’ Cajuns who have been named Players of the Week this season.



Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday, Oct. 7, when it travels to Boone, N.C., to face off with Appalachian State. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.